CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Update

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance
CDTG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 22,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.64.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile
