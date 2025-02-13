CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Update

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

CDTG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 22,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.64.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.