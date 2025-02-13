CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $168.43 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

