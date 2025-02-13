Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Shares of FUN opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.