Celtic (LON:CCP) Posts Earnings Results

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Celtic had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Celtic Price Performance

LON:CCP traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 177.20 ($2.21). 12,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831. Celtic has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £168.04 million, a PE ratio of 708.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.29.

Get Celtic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.59) target price on shares of Celtic in a report on Tuesday.

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.