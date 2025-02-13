Certuity LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $215.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
