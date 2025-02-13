Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $255.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

