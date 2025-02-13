Certuity LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Certuity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $317,644. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

