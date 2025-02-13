Certuity LLC Invests $354,000 in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Certuity LLC owned 0.37% of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ITEQ opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.46. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.
Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.