Certuity LLC Invests $354,000 in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Certuity LLC owned 0.37% of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITEQ opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.46. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

