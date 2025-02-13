CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 75123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CGX Energy Stock Up 13.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

