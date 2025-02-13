Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 140061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.21.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 2.3 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
