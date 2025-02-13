CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 622.5% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 622.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

