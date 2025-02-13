Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $265.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

