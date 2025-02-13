CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,529,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

