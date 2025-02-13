Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 73,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

