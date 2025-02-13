Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $17,258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $8,100,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,314. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

