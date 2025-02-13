CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 368,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 117,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

Insider Activity at CMC Metals

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Insiders have purchased 2,565,000 shares of company stock worth $63,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading

