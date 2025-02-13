CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 368,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 117,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
