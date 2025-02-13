Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.10%. Cognex updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,378. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Cognex has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Cognex news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,118.24. The trade was a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

