CollPlant Biotechnologies’ (CLGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 29th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 2,680.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

