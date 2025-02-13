Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 11,811 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.44% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 108,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OSEA opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.