Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $243.35 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

