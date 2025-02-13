Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.