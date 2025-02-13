Consolidated Planning Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.85.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $530.93 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $542.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.13 and a 200-day moving average of $506.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

