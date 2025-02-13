Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 2,988 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $69,168.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,623.04. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $362,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,618. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,631 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

