Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Cooper-Standard updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CPS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 171,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,127. The company has a market cap of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

