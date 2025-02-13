Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE CXT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. 337,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

