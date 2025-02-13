Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 346,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $44.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

