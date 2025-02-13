Crocs (CROX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2025 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2025 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2025 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded up $21.40 on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 6,025,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

