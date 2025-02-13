Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.150 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.520 EPS.

Crocs Stock Up 20.6 %

Crocs stock traded up $18.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.13. 4,981,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

