Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $341.94, but opened at $360.00. Curtiss-Wright shares last traded at $347.15, with a volume of 45,192 shares trading hands.
The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.03.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
