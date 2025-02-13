CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

