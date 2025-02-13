CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.