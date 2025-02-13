CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.
CVS Health Trading Up 15.0 %
Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
