CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.700 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $27.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.60. 709,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,847. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.09 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.09 and a 12 month high of $418.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.97.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.