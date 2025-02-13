CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $391.62 and last traded at $389.81, with a volume of 225624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,410.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

