Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – February 12th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are investments in companies that provide products and services aimed at protecting digital systems and data from cyber threats, such as hacking, data breaches, and malware attacks. These stocks are closely tied to the growing importance of cybersecurity in the face of increasing cyber threats and the need for businesses and individuals to safeguard their information and technology assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.73. 9,127,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.89.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.78. 997,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.79 and a 200-day moving average of $319.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.43, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.71. 2,871,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

