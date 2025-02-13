Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Datadog also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.
Datadog Trading Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ DDOG traded down $12.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,788,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,066. Datadog has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.89. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,586 shares of company stock worth $111,444,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
