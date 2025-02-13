Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $737.0 million-$741.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.9 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

DDOG stock traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.10. 11,148,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.73, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 777,586 shares of company stock worth $111,444,979. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

