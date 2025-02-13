Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 713.09% and a negative net margin of 34.88%.
Datasea Trading Up 4.3 %
DTSS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 166,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,377. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.
About Datasea
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.