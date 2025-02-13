Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 713.09% and a negative net margin of 34.88%.

Datasea Trading Up 4.3 %

DTSS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 166,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,377. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

