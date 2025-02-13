Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.17.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $476.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.70. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $485.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

