Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Shares of DELL opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

