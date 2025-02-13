Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Denny’s Price Performance

DENN stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

