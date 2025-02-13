Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE DLR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,340. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.