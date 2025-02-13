Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,340. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

