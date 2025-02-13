Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 8.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.69% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,483,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,779,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after buying an additional 400,843 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,914,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

