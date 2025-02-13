Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

