Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,607,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 681,555 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $26.01.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.