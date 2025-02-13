Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 68.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

