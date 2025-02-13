Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 98723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.
The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
