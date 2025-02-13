Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 98723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,630,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

