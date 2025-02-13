Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Issues Earnings Results

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
DIVI stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.40 ($1.18). 397,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,127. Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.60 ($1.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.91. The company has a market cap of £300.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.44.
The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.
