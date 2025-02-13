Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Issues Earnings Results

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Diverse Income Trust Stock Performance

DIVI stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.40 ($1.18). 397,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,127. Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.60 ($1.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.91. The company has a market cap of £300.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.44.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term.

The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

