DP Poland (LON:DPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 488858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get DP Poland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPP

DP Poland Stock Performance

About DP Poland

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.