DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. DTE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DTE traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

